Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Roper Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

ROP opened at $544.11 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $542.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

