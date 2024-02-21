Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Monday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,404,000 after purchasing an additional 778,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

