Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Increased by Analyst

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $275.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.22. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

