Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By Zacks Research

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Western Union stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

