Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TER. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

