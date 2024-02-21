Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Kelly Services, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

