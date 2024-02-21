Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Cut by Zacks Research

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Amcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $38,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

