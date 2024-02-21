QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

QANTM Intellectual Property Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78.

Insider Activity at QANTM Intellectual Property

In other news, insider Craig Dower 357,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QANTM Intellectual Property Company Profile

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, SMEs, multinationals, public sector research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

