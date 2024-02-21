QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,034 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Shares of IEX opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.01. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

