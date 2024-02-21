QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.52 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

