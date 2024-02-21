Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.2% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

