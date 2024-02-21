Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,693 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

