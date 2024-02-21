Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.