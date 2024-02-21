Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 85.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 155,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after buying an additional 76,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.81. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

