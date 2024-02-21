RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $95,236 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

