Raymond James Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Stock Average Calculator
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.