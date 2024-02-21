Raymond James Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

