RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

