Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ready Capital worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 112.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 31.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

