Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 80.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

