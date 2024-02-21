Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $198.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $569,596.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

