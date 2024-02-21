Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of RBC Bearings worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,443. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RBC opened at $270.40 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.