Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

