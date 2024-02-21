Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of MGM Resorts International worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.