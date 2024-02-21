Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.60 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 351,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,079.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 420,335 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

