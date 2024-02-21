Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Rambus worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rambus by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after buying an additional 861,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

