Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Zscaler worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

