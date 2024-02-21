Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Universal Health Services worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $164.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.