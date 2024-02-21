Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of WESCO International worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in WESCO International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

View Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.