Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,727 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of RLI worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

