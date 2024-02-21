Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Aspen Technology worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $175.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.66.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

