Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,005 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roblox were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,368 shares of company stock valued at $27,790,272. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 3.5 %

RBLX opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.