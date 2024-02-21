Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 31.25

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $11.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:RIII opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £118.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,496.45 and a beta of 0.73. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a twelve month low of GBX 1,720.70 ($21.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,220 ($27.95). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.69.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

