Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Declares Dividend of GBX 31.25

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $11.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON:RIII opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £118.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,496.45 and a beta of 0.73. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a twelve month low of GBX 1,720.70 ($21.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,220 ($27.95). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.69.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.