Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Plans Dividend of GBX 203.77

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.57) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,197 ($65.44) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,555.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,274.56. The company has a market cap of £64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.20, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
