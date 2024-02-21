Robert Half Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a report issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

