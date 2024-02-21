Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

