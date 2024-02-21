Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Neutral

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.05.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $366.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.60. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 208.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

