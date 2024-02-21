Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.28

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 1337118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56.

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00. In other news, Director Gordon Keep sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$142,800.00. Also, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$223,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 504,000 shares of company stock worth $524,830 over the last three months. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

