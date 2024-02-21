Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Sabre stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 461,115 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 214.7% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 819,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 559,088 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

