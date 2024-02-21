Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

SSL opened at C$5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.56.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$88,977.00. Insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $318,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

