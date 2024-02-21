S&CO Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.0% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,389,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 47,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,932,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,460 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.