Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.48. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 67,436 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

