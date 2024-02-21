SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Morgan Stanley downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

