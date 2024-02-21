SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
