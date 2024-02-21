Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.95

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.95 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 83.38 ($1.05). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 7,123,952 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.00.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.