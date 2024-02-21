Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.38

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.38 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 181.90 ($2.29). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,570,090 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SRP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.66).

About Serco Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

