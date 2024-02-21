Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV opened at $259.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWAV

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $887,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $887,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,096 shares of company stock worth $12,056,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.