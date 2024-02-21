Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore increased their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

