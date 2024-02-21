Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,022 ($12.87) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($10.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,150 ($14.48). The company has a market cap of £165.26 million, a PE ratio of 489.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 971.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £990,000 ($1,246,537.40). 63.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

