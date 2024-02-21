Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 625,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Metals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Metals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Twilio: 4 compelling reasons to buy the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.