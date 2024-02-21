Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 625,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

