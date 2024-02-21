Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Up 4.9%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.17. 30,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 25,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGL

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,343,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.