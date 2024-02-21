SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Keyvan Mohajer Sells 107,927 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 15th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $985.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

